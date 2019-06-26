Priyanka Chopra Just Shut Down the Streets of Paris in These $68 Earrings

Image zoom AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's style game is on 100 right now. The 36-year-old hasn't missed a beat since she touched down in Paris last weekend, taking in the sights in Jimmy Choo boots and toting Christian Dior bags.

VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra Jonas On Making It In The U.S. and Blending Two Cultures

But not every piece is a splurge. Yesterday, Chopra totally fooled us when she stepped out wearing a Peter Pilotto plissé lamé look with $68 Kendra Scott Easton earrings.

Image zoom Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

These hoops, with their unique trapezoid shape and shiny finishes, look just as expensive as runway pieces. The best thing about Kendra Scott's Easton earrings, though, is that they are extremely lightweight. That's definitely a must, especially if you like to wear statement earrings on the regular.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Kendra Scott Easton Earrings, $68; nordstrom.com.

The style is available in multiple colorways such as silver, gold, and rose gold tones (for the traditionalists) and mint, hot pink, and purple colors for those who'd rather stand out.