This New Plus-Size Collection Will Make You Want To Wear Head-to-Toe Neon

Image zoom Courtesy

These days, there are an ever-growing amount of plus-size clothing options to shop for — but every once in awhile, a collection drops that is so good, it feels like an actual breath of fresh air. Enter Priscilla Ono x ELOQUII, a 12-piece capsule collection of statement-making, ready-to-wear separates.

Ono is a plus-size woman and an internationally renowned makeup artist — seriously though, Rihanna is one of her clients — and her collaboration with plus-size brand ELOQUII is inspired by both the silhouettes seen on the spring 2019 runways, and the latest makeup trends. In fact, these colors are so on point, you might even want to match your makeup to your clothing — in other words, a #lewk.

“Bright neons, in both makeup and clothing, are super popular this season,” Ono tells InStyle. They were all over the S/S ’19 runways, and played an important role of inspiration for this collection. Bold hues are my signature, and I worked with ELOQUII to make sure that my collection conveyed just that.”

"The ELOQUII customer loves on-trend fashion and we know she is just as obsessed with beauty," ELOQUII Design Director Yesenia Torres tells InStyle. "We wanted to create a limited-edition collection that was powerful and vibrant for our customer who loves a full look that compliments their makeup. We knew Priscilla was a fan of ELOQUII so it was such a natural fit to work with her and allows us to marry her vibrant style with our fit expertise."

RELATED: The Retro-Inspired Plus-Size Swimsuit Collection of Your Dreams is Here

The collection features sheer fabrics, saturated neons, and pieces detailed with hidden compartments for lipsticks, makeup compacts and more. Standouts include the Belted Cargo Dress ($119.95), Belted Blazer with Pockets ($110.95) and coordinating Cargo Pant Jogger with Belt ($89.95).The Makeup Holder Belt Bag ($79.95). The unique statement pieces are all available in sizes 14-28, and offer a change of pace from spring florals and feminine basics.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Priscilla Ono x ELOQUII Utility Jumpsuit, $129.95, eloquii.com

“When I shop, I look for fashion-forward, trend-driven, bold clothing that complements my figure,” Ono explains. “ELOQUII provides just that, which made the decision to partner with them on my first collection so easy! The Priscilla Ono x ELOQUII collection is full of what I want to see more of in the fashion industry-vibrant colors, unique silhouettes and chic details.”

The entire Priscilla Ono x ELOQUII collection is available to shop now at eloquii.com.