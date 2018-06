1 of 7 MCV Photo



WHY WE LOVE IT

Digital technology has given designers the ability to craft exuberant patterns that would have been unthinkable 10 years ago. Whether they’re stamped, woven, handpainted or silk-screened, the effect allows you to be your own Mardi Gras.



MAKE IT WORK FOR YOU

Ask yourself how much attention you can handle. Even a short dress (no gowns, please!) will stop traffic. A kaleidoscope shoe or bag may be enough for you—pair either with neutrals to show it off. And restrict what you put with eye-popping tops, skirts and pants: Those garments and accessories must satisfy a “noncompete” clause!



Photos: (left to right) Alexander McQueen; Oscar de la Renta; Versace; Narciso Rodriguez.



Click through to shop the look!