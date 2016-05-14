10 Chic Prints to Try Instead of Florals

Courtesy
Priya Rao
May 14, 2016

Ask any of my friends or coworkers, I love a floral print dress. Whether it is a mini, a midi or a maxi, the print is a hallmark of spring and summer, and it instantly puts me in a good mood, whether I'm actually going to a garden party or not (most of the time, I'm not).

Still, there are other patterns that feel fresh and playful during these warm-weather months, such as stripes, gingham, and, even, fruit—why not sport a watermelon when it's above 70 degrees out? So, we scoured the market and found the prettiest printed dresses without a bloom in sight. Wear these cute numbers to daytime picnics, beachside fêtes, and basically anytime you're drinking rosé this summer.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Gingham

Get picnic-ready in this gingham off-the-shoulder tunic.

Free People, $168; freepeople.com

2 of 10 Courtesy

Leopard

Go wild in this easy-to-wear leopard-print dress.

Topshop, $160; topshop.com

3 of 10 Courtesy

Stars

Why wait until nighttime to stargaze when you can see them all the time with this celestial-print dress.

WYLDR, $68; nastygal.com

4 of 10 Courtesy

Fruit

This watermelon-print dress is perfect for a seaside getaway.

Reformation, $248; thereformation.com

5 of 10 Courtesy

Bandana

This bandana print has a decidedly far-flung vibe. Wear with lace-up sandals.

Holding Horses, $168; anthropologie.com

6 of 10 Courtesy

Exotic

This colorful geometric dress will make a statement every time you wear it.

Alice + Olivia, $495; aliceandolivia.com

7 of 10 Courtesy

Animal

What’s not to love about this elephant print off-the-shoulder dress?

Mango, $70; mango.com

8 of 10 Courtesy

Stripes

Sure, we could have gone nautical on you, but there is something ultra-fresh about the vertically striped dress in mint and blush.

& Other Stories, $85; stories.com

9 of 10 Courtesy

Polka Dot

In a shift silhouette, this polka dot dress is as classic as it gets.

J. Crew, $100 (originally $168); jcrew.com

10 of 10 Courtesy

Patchwork

Mix and match as many prints as you can with this one patchwork dress.

Zara, $40; zara.com

