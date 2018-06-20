11 Princess Diana Style Moments That Are Back on Trend Today

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Jun 20, 2018

More than 20 years have passed since the death of Princess Diana, but today, her style is just as influential and relevant as it was decades ago.

Just look at fashion's latest wave of "It" girls, and you'll see that their most recent outfits draw inspiration from several of Princess Diana's iconic style moments, from the '80s and '90s. The chunky sneakers, the biker shorts, the obsession with cute polka dots ... all of those staples are trending once again.

VIDEO: There’s a Sad Reason Why Princess Diana Wouldn’t Wear Chanel After Her Divorce

 

Let's celebrate Princess Diana's best style moments by taking a look at her outfits that are back in style below.

1 of 11 Julian Parker/Getty Images

Polka Dots

2 of 11 Tim Graham/Getty Images

The Power Blazer

3 of 11 Fairfax Media/Getty Images

White Sunglasses

4 of 11 Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

One Shoulder Ruffles

5 of 11 Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Statement Red Boots

6 of 11 Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

Off-the-Shoulder Dresses

7 of 11 Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Chunky Sneakers

8 of 11 Tim Graham/Getty Images

Puffy Sleeves

9 of 11 Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Biker Shorts

10 of 11 Tim Graham/Getty Images

White Heels

11 of 11 Tim Graham/Getty Images

Mom Jeans

