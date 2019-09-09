This Runway Show Showed What Models with Different Body Types Look Like In the Same Outfits

Image zoom INDIGITAL.TV

Runway designs usually cost an arm and a leg (and sometimes a head, too). But PrettyLittleThing is trying to change that. During New York Fashion Week, the affordable online brand hosted its first fashion show in NYC at the (luxurious) Plaza Hotel.

The collection was a special one for the brand as it was co-created with "Icy Girl" and "My Type" singer Saweetie. "We really wanted to present the pieces during something as monumental as Fashion Week," Saweetie exclusively tells InStyle.com. "It was kind of stressful because I wanted everything to be perfect, so there was a lot of going back and forth. I really wanted to stay true to the PrettyLittleThing palette for the first run, but then also add my own twist."

During the presentation, Saweetie performed both of her hit songs. The crowd was also treated to performances from Saweetie's boyfriend Quavo of Migos, the legendary Lil' Kim, and early 2000s fave Ashanti as models strutted down the runway in fun cargo pants ($55), bike shorts ($22), and crop tops ($22). The trendy collection also included a ton of dresses for every mood, from party-ready silky styles ($35) to chill, oversize T-shirt dresses ($18) to a crystal-embellished naked dress ($175) that reminded me of a mini version of Rihanna's iconic CFDA look.

"I feel like my style is so diverse, so I wanted to give everyone the tomboy feel, the boujee feel, the showing-some-skin feel," Saweetie explains. "No matter what kind of girl or boy you are, I have something for you." PrettyLittleThing continued that spirit of inclusion by sending models down the runway with different body types in the same exact looks.

Hopefully, we'll start to see more brands celebrate women of all shapes and sizes on and off of the runway, too.