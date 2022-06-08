So, Apparently Pretty Little Liars Aesthetic Is Back

Aria Montgomery

Aria Montgomery (played by Lucy Hale) had the most eclectic fashion sense of the Liars by far; you never knew what this artistic character was going to piece together from her wardrobe. The only thing that remained consistent across her outfits was their quirkiness, a reflection of Aria's edgy-meets-whimsical taste.

Wishi stylist Caroline Machand tells InStyle the liar's closet is comprised of "unique shapes, fun prints, and feminine frocks, layered with fishnets and heavy hardware to create the ideal grunge girl look." She wasn't afraid to mix and match wild prints and color patterns or layer funky accessories and had a flair for overlapping aesthetics. She also loved a punk moment (never forget the pink stripes in her hair circa season one), and according to the show's costume designer, Mandi Line, you can thank Aria for the resurgence of black and white stripes in the early 2010s.

"That's all Aria wore first and season the second season. It's everywhere now," Line told Entertainment Weekly back in 2013, crediting the feather trend to a last-minute PLL styling decision, too. "It was totally unsanitary," Line says of the moment when she took off her own feather earring and put it on Hale. Sometimes, it really is the small details that make the greatest impact; both Aria and Line are great examples of this.

Where she'd shop: Thrift shops, Etsy, Alice + Olivia, FARM Rio, Free People, H&M