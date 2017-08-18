The Prettiest Fall Trend That You Can Wear Right Now

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Aug 18, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

Transitioning from summer to fall is definitely tricky when it comes to fashion. One moment it's 90 degrees, and a few hours later, temperatures are in the sixties. That's why several style stars have already started whipping out their new boots and fuzzy jackets. But if it's a little too warm where you're at, there's another fall must-have that you can definitely try out now. And that's the feather trend.

Rihanna showed us how it's done during a premier of Valerian when she hit the red carpet wearing a feather-trimmed skirt from Prada's Fall 2018 collection. Even the singer's shoes were decked out in fluffy fringe.

Designers are embellishing just about everything we can think of with feathers, from earrings to pants. We're even seeing the ladylike fringe on sporty hoodies.

Feathers are going to be everywhere this fall, so you might as well get a head start. Below you'll find our favorite feathered pieces that you can wear right now.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Elizabeth Feather Trim Woven Cami

$18 (Originally $42) SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Aaronita Feather Block Heel Sandal

Nine West $89 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Marabou Feather Jacket

Topshop $280 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Cropped Feather Hoodie

Opening Ceremony $175 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Feather & Pearl Earrings

$24 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Feather Bib Necklace

Serefina $120 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Feather Miniskirt

Milly $450 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Feather-trimmed crinkled silk-chiffon camisole

Prada $1,200 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Feather Buckle Sandal

Miu Miu $1,190 SHOP NOW

