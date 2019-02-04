Is Presidents Day the Best Shopping Day of the Year?

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

In many ways, Presidents Day is like the middle child of shopping holidays here in the U.S. The phenomenon that is Black Friday (plus Cyber Week) no doubt takes gold as the most hotly-anticipated sale period of the year, and newfangled, brand-specific events like the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and Prime Day have captured the attention and shopping power of brand-loyal audiences.

Traditionally, Presidents Day has been a time to buy mattresses, home decor, and appliances for cheap. But this year, February 18 should be on your radar for unbeatable deals on clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories.

For one, January and February are some of the least spendy months of the year. As temperatures drop, we tend to recede into our homes and keep our wallets closed. Unlike Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which coincide with long holiday gift list shopping and expensive December flights, Presidents Day comes at a time when we actually have some money to burn — and maybe even a gift card or two left.

Though it’s flanked by the famed gifting occasion, Valentine’s Day, on one side, Presidents Day is the perfect opportunity to buy yourself those little luxuries you’ve been eying.

The beginning of a new year can be a sale desert, as retailers bring merchandise back up to full price following the big holiday dip. But by the time late February rolls around, many brands are ready for their mid-season sales and prepared to cut prices as they bring in new merchandise.

From a consumer perspective, this is a major win and winds up bringing about discounts on both cold weather and warm weather fashions. Last year, we scored major deals at some of our all-time favorite stores.

We shopped tons of Nordstrom Presidents Day Sale styles at 40 percent off, and H&M offered 60 percent off of women, men, kids, and home. Bloomingdale’s took prices down by a mind-boggling 75 percent, and Target’s Presidents Day deals spanned so many categories.

We took in a huge haul of designer goods marked down way less, too — Barney’s Warehouse extended a 20 percent discount on full-priced items and an extra 40 percent off clearance, and Kate Spade took an extra 30 percent off of sale styles.

If you’re looking to take advantage of all the home deals, in addition to the crazy discounts on clothes, shoes, and accessories, you should also keep your eyes peeled for JCPenney Presidents Day deals, mattress discounts from direct-to-consumer retailers like Allswell and Sleep Number, and Home Depot’s Presidents Day sale.

For the best, most up-to-date info on Presidents Day 2019 sales, bookmark this page and check back often. We’ll keep it current with all the sales you won’t want to miss.