whitelogo
whitelogo
Polka Dots
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Clothing
Polka Dots
InStyle.com
Apr 02, 2015 @ 3:55 pm
Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly in Miu Miu
Pascal Le Segretain
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes in Comme des Garcons for H and M
Soul Brother/FilmMagic
Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci in DKNY
Jemal Countess/WireImage
Agyness Deyn
Agyness Deyn in House of Holland
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
1
of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
Pascal Le Segretain
Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly in Miu Miu
Advertisement
2 of 4
Soul Brother/FilmMagic
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes in Comme des Garcons for H and M
3 of 4
Jemal Countess/WireImage
Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci in DKNY
Advertisement
4 of 4
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Agyness Deyn
Agyness Deyn in House of Holland
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!