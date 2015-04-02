Polka Dots

InStyle.com
Apr 02, 2015 @ 3:55 pm
Jennifer Connelly, Miu Miu, Polka Dots, The Look
pinterest
Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly in Miu Miu
Pascal Le Segretain
Katie Holmes, Comme des Garcons for H&M, Polka Dots, The Look
pinterest
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes in Comme des Garcons for H and M
Soul Brother/FilmMagic
Christina Ricci, DKNY, Polka Dots, The Look
pinterest
Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci in DKNY
Jemal Countess/WireImage
Agyness Deyn
pinterest
Agyness Deyn
Agyness Deyn in House of Holland
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Pascal Le Segretain

Jennifer Connelly

Jennifer Connelly in Miu Miu
Advertisement
2 of 4 Soul Brother/FilmMagic

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes in Comme des Garcons for H and M
3 of 4 Jemal Countess/WireImage

Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci in DKNY
Advertisement
4 of 4 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Agyness Deyn

Agyness Deyn in House of Holland

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!