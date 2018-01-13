Get Spotted in 9 Chic Polka Dot Tops 

Samantha Cohen
Jan 12, 2018 @ 7:00 pm

One of this seasons most popular prints, polka dots, are making a modern mark in fashion. You may have noticed some of your favorite It girls and style stars wearing the speckled print. Fashionistas like Gigi Hadid and Aimee Song are inspiring us to add this playful print into our everyday wardrobe because it's literally the easiest way to make a bold, fun statement. From small dots to multi-hue options, you can introduce this print into any outfit day or night.

Pair a blouse with a black skinny leg pant for a more sophisticated look or opt for a boyfriend jean and pump for a sexy cool-girl vibe. Don't forget to layer on some edgy accessories to toughen up the feminine print. 

Get ready to make a bold statement this season with some of our favorite picks below.

 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Ruched silk-blend crepe Blazer 

Create an ultra sexy night-out look with this blazer, a pair of jeans, and a chic pump.

Monse $1,145 (Originally $2,290) SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Gathered asymmetrical Blouse 

We are in love with this modern edgy top, which can be worn to just about any event on your calendar.

Jacquemus $378 (Originally $755) SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Georgette Blouse 

This classic yet flirty blouse is perfect paired with a pencil skirt or wide-leg pants.

Ganni $125 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Off the Shoulder Top 

This flirty feminine top is perfect for nights out with the girls.

Caroline Constas $198 (Originally $395) SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

One Shoulder Twill Top 

We love the enlarged polka dot print on this top, which is perfect for the ultra fashionista.  

A.W.A.K.E $645 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Stretch- Jersey Bodysuit 

Pair this bodysuit with a red lip and a slicked back pony for a chic and sexy look. 

Michelle Mason $485 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Blouse 

You will definitely make a statement wearing this blouse with bright pants.

MSGM $361 (Originally $515) SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Silk Chiffon Shirt 

We love the neck tie that you can wrap into a bow or keep down for a chic look.

Moschino $198 (Originally $495) SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

 Blouse With Bow 

Pair this chic blouse with a skinny pant to create a fashion-forward work look. 

Zara $23 (Originally $70) SHOP NOW

