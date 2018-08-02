Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether striped and nautically inspired or floral and feminine, the maxi dress is a summer staple that—try as you might—you cannot get away from. It's the ideal piece for when you literally can't imagine throwing on anything that will come into contact with your skin.

When the idea of putting on denim shorts is, well, chafing, the maxi dress is your metaphorical best friend. And there's a style for everyone, at any size.

Here, we've scoured the market for the chicest plus-size options in various styles for ever occasion. Preppy, sexy, boho or minimal, there's something for everyone here.

VIDEO: Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All- Summer 2018