14 Plus-Size Maxi Dresses for Every Occasion

Courtesy
Lashauna Williams
Aug 02, 2018 @ 4:30 pm
Whether striped and nautically inspired or floral and feminine, the maxi dress is a summer staple that—try as you might—you cannot get away from. It's the ideal piece for when you literally can't imagine throwing on anything that will come into contact with your skin.

When the idea of putting on denim shorts is, well, chafing, the maxi dress is your metaphorical best friend. And there's a style for everyone, at any size.

Here, we've scoured the market for the chicest plus-size options in various styles for ever occasion. Preppy, sexy, boho or minimal, there's something for everyone here.

1 of 13 Courtesy

Lace Crochet

Avenue $40 (originally $65) SHOP NOW
2 of 13 Courtesy

The Stasis Wrap

Elvi $110 SHOP NOW
3 of 13 Courtesy

Trendy Floral Print

City Chic $102 (originally $119) SHOP NOW
4 of 13 Courtesy

Ditsy Floral

Forever 21+ $58 SHOP NOW
5 of 13 Courtesy

Embellished Woven

Lane Bryant $90 SHOP NOW
6 of 13 Courtesy

The Casual T-Shirt

Ava & Viv $30 SHOP NOW
7 of 13 Courtesy

Tie Waist with Print

Eloquii $80 (originally $130) SHOP NOW
8 of 13 Courtesy

Striped Maxi

White House Black Market $110 SHOP NOW
9 of 13 Courtesy

Tencel Shirred Waist

Simply Be $68 SHOP NOW
10 of 13 Courtesy

Mera Gown

Universal Standard $200 SHOP NOW
11 of 13 Courtesy

Snake Print Chiffon Halter

Roxy Earle x Le Chateau $350 SHOP NOW
12 of 13 Courtesy

Striped Wrap

Charlotte Russe $32 (originally $39) SHOP NOW
13 of 13 Courtesy

"At This Moment" Cut Out

Rebdolls $48 SHOP NOW

