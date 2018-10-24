20 Plus-Size Stores That Every Curvy Woman Should Bookmark

Image zoom NurPhoto/Getty Images

Even in 2018, it's still pretty challenging to find a consistently great plus-size store to shop at. Though the fashion industry has definitely made gradual strides to represent more shapes and sizes, what's actually available on the racks still leaves much to be desired.

In an effort to make shopping for plus-size clothes a little easier, we've gathered our favorite plus-size retailers into one place. Some are department stores that you can easily run to your nearest mall and grab something new from. Others are online-only brands with plenty of on-trend options. Read on to discover our alphabetical guide to the best plus-size stores ahead.

1. ASOS

If you ever wanted to try out some of the coolest trends, but don't want to drop a ton of money, ASOS is the place to go. The website carries athleisure, formalwear, and office-appropriate clothing up to a size 28.

2. Bloomingdale's

Don't sleep on this mall store. The plus-size section is filled with all of the items you need to make sure you always look your best. We're especially obsessed with the selection of classic styles and the impressive range of lingerie.

3. Boohoo

We love stocking up on basics from Boohoo — like wear-everywhere bodysuits and turtlenecks — but there's also a ton of statement pieces in plus-sizes, from snakeskin pants that are only $20 and $35 neon blazer dresses.

4. Draper James

Reese Witherspoon's brand Draper James is a must for those who love Southern-inspired fashion. Think floral dresses and graphic T-shirts with cheeky quotes.

5. Eloquii

You could, literally, spend hours browsing through Eloquii's selection of clothes in sizes 14 through 28. And the best part: Prices are pretty approachable. So you can grab a fancy faux leather dress for only $140 or a glamorous coat for $160.

6. Fabletics

Find all of your workout needs at Fabletics. It doesn't matter if you're a leggings-wearing type of girl or prefer comfortable joggers, you'll find all of those gym essentials in up to a size 3X.

7. Good American

It's hard to find body-hugging, stretchy jeans that don't look cheap, but Good American, the brand co-founded by Khloé Kardashian has mastered the denim technique. Some of the designs are also made with waist-contouring and booty-sculpting fabrics.

VIDEO: Good American Just Invented an Entirely New Size

8. J.Crew

Bet you didn't realize that you can find preppy dresses, tops, and pants in up to a size 24 at J.Crew. Don't forget to take advantage of the 30-percent-off sale by using the promo code "CHILL" on full-priced items for a limited time.

9. Just My Size

All of those hard-to-find bras and panties are stashed on Just My Size's website. You'll also find great shapewear and a small selection of clothes, too, on the brand's roster.

10. Lane Bryant

From the gym to brunch to work, Lane Bryant's the perfect one-stop shop. The brand also carries underwear and its buy-one-get-one deals are sure to keep you hooked.

11. Loft

This is where we like to go for all of those work-ready pieces. Think structured blazers, pretty blouses, and tailored trousers. Check the website often because there's always a great deal going on — like an extra 40 percent off of sale items and $40 jeans.

12. New York & Co.

In need of professional attire that isn't super expensive? New York & Co. is the secret. And the label always has cool collaborations with celebs — like Gabrielle Union, Kate Hudson, and Eva Mendes.

13. Neiman Marcus

For elevated everyday essentials, turn to Neiman Marcus. That's where we like to grab our soft white tees and striped blouses, which, by the way, are on sale right now.

14. Nordstrom

Here's where you'll find some luxury gowns that are totally worth the splurge. Nordstrom carries a ton of size-inclusive designers that are smart investments: Christian Siriano, Tadoshi Shoji ... you name it.

15. Orchard Mile

Grab all of those pretty boho blouses and tunics that are perfect for warm-weather vacations from Orchard Mile, which are available in up to a XXXL.

16. Saks Fifth Avenue

Want to invest in name brands? Check out Saks Fifth Avenue's plus-size section. It's filled with designer must-haves from big names such as Pamella Roland and Derek Lam.

17. Simply Be

Trendsetters are head over heels for this website, which carries up to a size 34. What's even better? The affordable price tags, which on average are under $100.

18. SwimsuitsforAll

I know we're in the middle of a chilly fall, but the sun will come out again. So the next time you're ready to hit up the beach or the pool, remember SwimsuitsforAll has a huge stash of plus-size bikinis and one-pieces.

19. Torrid

We're in love with Torrid's vast selection of fashion-forward pants, dresses, and tops in sizes 10 through 30. Plus, where else can you find formal dresses under $100?

20. Universal Standard

From a 00 to a 40, we can't think of another brand that offers such a wide selection of clothes. And the designs are perfect for those who like to take a minimalist approach to fashion.