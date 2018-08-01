Stock Up on These Plus-Size Jackets While They’re on Sale

I know it's hard to even think about trench coats and leather jackets, but fall will be here before you know it. So it's time to shift gears a bit and start planning your fall wardrobe, especially since the upcoming season's new merch is all marked down at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.

Those trendy boots you've been thinking about getting ... they're marked down. All of the cozy scarves you could ever imagine ... they're also marked down. And we're especially excited about all of the plus-size jackets going for unbelievably low prices.

You've only got until August 5 to shop the new items at a discount. So scroll on to grab the very best from the sale.

Faux Shearling Notch Lapel Jacket

Kenneth Cole New York $150 (Originally $228) SHOP NOW
Norm Glen Plaid Blazer

Standards & Practices $90 (Originally $138) SHOP NOW
Faux Shearling Biker Jacket

Avec Les Filles $150 (Originally $230) SHOP NOW
Faux Fur Coat

Halogen $139 (Originally $209) SHOP NOW
Scuba Leather Jacket

Bernardo $260 (Originally $390) SHOP NOW
Oversize Denim Trucker Jacket

Levi's $110 (Originally $168) SHOP NOW
Hadley Suede Jacket

Lafayette 148 $936 (Originally $1,398) SHOP NOW
Paige Wool Blend Reefer Coat

Lauren by Ralph Lauren $174 (Originally $260) SHOP NOW
Classic Leather Moto Jacket

Michael Michael Kors $310 (Originally $470) SHOP NOW
Gia Leather Biker Jacket

Badgley Mischka $330 (Originally $525) SHOP NOW

