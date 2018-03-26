17 Plus-Size Essentials for Festival Season

Getty Images, Courtesy
Lashauna Williams
Mar 26, 2018 @ 3:15 pm

Beyoncé, SZA, Cardi B. These are only three of many outstandingly stylish performers you can expect to catch at Coachella come April 2018. And that's only the beginning of music festival season.

Not sure what to wear? Fringe, denim, and floral prints are go-to's for the outdoor concerts. And yes, these looks come in every size. Shop our music festival must haves in plus sizes, below.

VIDEO: Celebrity Hair Stylist Jen Atkin's Best Festival Hairstyles

 

 

1 of 16

Missguided's Perfect Fringe Jacket

$94 SHOP NOW
2 of 16

PrettyLittleThing's Graphic Matching Set

from $28 SHOP NOW
3 of 16

City Chic's Bold Color Top

$69 SHOP NOW
4 of 16

Rachel Rachel Roy's Distressed Jeans

$79 (originally $99) SHOP NOW
5 of 16

Torrid's Boho-Inspired Kimono

$45 (originally $59) SHOP NOW
6 of 16

Lane Bryant's Raw Edge Shorts

$60 SHOP NOW
7 of 16

Elvi's Delicate Lace Top

$69 SHOP NOW
8 of 16

Who What Wear's Gingham Off-the-Shoulder Dress

$37 SHOP NOW
9 of 16

Eloquii's Smart Mixed-Printed Dress

$100 SHOP NOW
10 of 16

Standard and Practices Mixed Media Denim Jeans

$88 SHOP NOW
11 of 16

Simply Be's Statement Making Tee

$30 SHOP NOW
12 of 16

Addition Elle's Chambray Blouse

$68 SHOP NOW
13 of 16

Sanctuary's Slim Camo Cargos

$109 SHOP NOW
14 of 16

Premme's Flattering Denim Dress

$79 SHOP NOW
15 of 16

Debshops Floral Faux-Wrap Dress

$22 (originally $43) SHOP NOW
16 of 16

Cynthia Rowley's Color-Block Swimsuit

$165 SHOP NOW

