9 Plus-Size Going-Out Tops That’ll Upstage Any Dress

By Alexis Bennett
Dec 21, 2018 @ 12:00 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Holiday season typically means lots of parties and party dresses to wear to them. But if you really can't bear the thought of cold legs, no matter the occasion, may we suggest fancy pants and a going-out top? With the right pieces, this look can be just as fancy as any gown.

When it comes to the top, we suggest looking for designs with unexpected details, like the dramatic tail on Ashley Graham's strapless top by Christian Siriano. Sequins, and over-the-top embellisments like feathers and crystals, are also your best friend during this time of the year.

Find the perfect top to add to your party look below.

Lane Bryant Cold-Shoulder Sequin Swing Top, $60.

City Chic Deep-V Corset Peplum Top, $69.

Lost Ink Embellished Feather-Trim Shirt, $94.

Wayf Posie Strappy Camisole, $33.

Marina Rinaldi Bengala Lace-Detail Silk Shirt, $373.

Forever 21 Scuba-Knit Peplum Top, $32.

Rachel Roy Collection, $95.

Leith Sequin Crop Camisole, $59.

Addition Elle Love and Legend Metallic Stripe Raglan Sleeve Blouse, $69.

