9 Plus-Size Going-Out Tops That’ll Upstage Any Dress
Robert Kamau/Getty Images
Holiday season typically means lots of parties — and party dresses to wear to them. But if you really can't bear the thought of cold legs, no matter the occasion, may we suggest fancy pants and a going-out top? With the right pieces, this look can be just as fancy as any gown.
When it comes to the top, we suggest looking for designs with unexpected details, like the dramatic tail on Ashley Graham's strapless top by Christian Siriano. Sequins, and over-the-top embellisments like feathers and crystals, are also your best friend during this time of the year.
Find the perfect top to add to your party look below.
Lane Bryant Cold-Shoulder Sequin Swing Top, $60.
Courtesy
City Chic Deep-V Corset Peplum Top, $69.
Courtesy
Lost Ink Embellished Feather-Trim Shirt, $94.
Courtesy
Wayf Posie Strappy Camisole, $33.
Courtesy
Marina Rinaldi Bengala Lace-Detail Silk Shirt, $373.
Courtesy
Forever 21 Scuba-Knit Peplum Top, $32.
Courtesy
Rachel Roy Collection, $95.
Courtesy
Leith Sequin Crop Camisole, $59.
Courtesy
Addition Elle Love and Legend Metallic Stripe Raglan Sleeve Blouse, $69.
Courtesy