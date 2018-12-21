9 Plus-Size Going-Out Tops That’ll Upstage Any Dress

Image zoom Robert Kamau/Getty Images

Holiday season typically means lots of parties — and party dresses to wear to them. But if you really can't bear the thought of cold legs, no matter the occasion, may we suggest fancy pants and a going-out top? With the right pieces, this look can be just as fancy as any gown.

When it comes to the top, we suggest looking for designs with unexpected details, like the dramatic tail on Ashley Graham's strapless top by Christian Siriano. Sequins, and over-the-top embellisments like feathers and crystals, are also your best friend during this time of the year.

Find the perfect top to add to your party look below.

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom Courtesy