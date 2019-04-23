Betsey Johnson's New Plus-Size Collab is All About A Nostalgic Print

Image zoom Courtesy

Betsey Johnson is one of those designers with an immediately identifiable signature style: kitschy prints, vibrant colors, and feminine details. And now, some of those classic Johnson touches are available to shop in plus. On April 23, plus-size styling service Dia&Co announced the launch of an exclusive capsule collection with Betsey Johnson — five select pieces that embody the designer’s trademark aesthetic.

For those unfamiliar with Dia&Co, here's how it works: The company offers plus-size styling services for sizes 14-32 for a $20 fee. Once you're a member, you fill out a style profile, and then a Dia&Co stylist curates a box of clothing specifically for you — if you don't love it, you send it back with no charge. If you do, you pay for the item and keep it in your closet. And now, you have five Betsey Johnson-approved pieces to choose from during the styling process.

Image zoom Courtesy

“Betsey Johnson is a fashion icon whose vibrant, whimsical style is instantly recognizable,” Dia&Co CEO and co-founder Nadia Boujarwah said in a statement about the launch. “At their core, Dia&Co and Betsey have a shared vision — creating a space for women to be unapologetically colorful and bold, where everyone can express themselves through style.”

RELATED: This New Plus Size Collection Will Make You Want to Wear Head to Toe Neon

Plus-size women with a bit of late-‘90s and early-2000s nostalgia will enjoy the Betsey Johnson x Dia&Co collab. The five-piece collection is all dresses in both long and short silhouettes and a variety of prints. The collection offers a short, polka dot shift dress with ruffle pocket detailing, two cheery floral tea dresses, a midi dress with a fun lip print, and a maxi dress in perhaps one of Johnson’s most classic motifs: cherries.

All of the dresses in the Betsey Johnson x Dia&Co collection are priced under $100, available in sizes 14-24, and are available exclusively at dia.com.