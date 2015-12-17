7 Reasons Why You Should Wear a Sexy Plunging Top If You're Petite

Isis Briones
Dec 17, 2015 @ 5:00 pm

The most effective way to create the illusion of height is also possibly the most scandalous—plunging, down-to-there necklines. The low-cut silhouette draws the eye vertically, thus elongating a petite torso. And since it is the holiday season, there's no time like the present to plunge into this sexy new territory. Look for deep-V bodysuits—the stretchy, skin-tight material will prevent accidental indecent exposure. For dresses or tops, take preventive measures with fashion tape. Keep scrolling to shop seven plunging pieces for your next evening event.

BCBGeneration Jumpsuit

Take the minimalist route with a jumpsuit that boasts crisp fabric and clean lines. 

$64 (originally $128); bloomingdales.com

Asos Bodysuit

Elevate a classic black halter-style bodysuit by layering it under an elegant midi-length skirt. 

$33; asos.com

Missguided Dress

Do the plunge with menswear in mind—this sleeveless blazer dress is both sexy and smart. 

$60; missguidedus.com

 

Reformation Bodysuit

Embrace the '70s trend with a lace-up neckline. 

$39 (originally $78); thereformation.com

Babaton Top

A long-sleeve wrap blouse is a classic—wear it with a cami during the day and sans layers at night. 

$135; aritzia.com

Forever 21 Dress

The deep-V neckline balances the longer length of this midi dress.

$20; forever21.com

Topshop Bodysuit

Go glam with plunge-neck one-piece cut from a glittery jacquard fabric. 

$45; topshop.com

