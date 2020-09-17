I’ve Replaced My Sweats With This Fancy Yet Lazy Pants Trend
They're truly the best of both worlds.
Every time I read the term "work from home outfit," I can't help but chuckle. Sure, there are days where I wake up early, perform some basic hygiene tasks, and throw on a breezy dress in order to feel more human. But for the most part, months into the pandemic, my uniform is a steady rotation of pajama sets, robes, and good ol' reliable sweats.
However, I recently remembered another pants style that deserves to be part of my mix. One I actually started wearing years ago, before my couch became my office, but had nearly forgotten about. Plissé pants, with their relaxed, loose fit and multiple tiny pleats, might just be the happy medium between lazy and fancy. I used to wear them on days when I couldn't be bothered to pull on stiff jeans — and know for a fact that they look cute with both an oversized T-shirt and a structured button-down.
I've even worn plissé pants to New York Fashion Week in the past, styling them with a knit sweater and boots.
In other words, this trend is pretty perfect for working from home, but at the same time, is a smart investment for later on. These pants can look dressed up when styled with sequins and ruffles, and when snuggling up with a blanket, become very cozy and comfy, pairing well with that one sweatshirt you've worn for three days straight.
The best part about plissé pants is that it's possible to find a pair (or five!) that suits your specific style. They're popping up everywhere at the moment, in a variety of sizes, materials, and colors. Whether you want something printed or are all about solids and neutrals, the choice is up to you. (Plus, there are vintage plissé pants on Etsy and Depop if sustainability is your goal!)
Cult Gaia Keira Plissé Stretch-Jersey Flared Pants
Shop It: $395; net-a-porter.com
Uniqlo Chiffon Pleated Skirt Pants
Shop It: $40; uniqlo.com
ASOS Design Curve Plisse Culotte Pants in Sage
Shop It: $35; asos.com
& Other Stories Plissé Pleated Fitted Trousers
$59; stories.com
Free People Blissed Out Wide-Leg Pants
Shop It: $78, freepeople.com
Lane Bryant Pull-On Wide Leg Pant, Pleated Texture
Shop It: $45; lanebryant.com
ASOS Design Plisse Culotte Pants in Blue Floral Print
Shop It: $40; asos.com