The Cool-Girl Way Stars Are Styling Plaid Blazers

If you haven't noticed, plaid blazers are no longer only reserved for corporate interviews. The polished jackets are getting so much more play lately—like it's impossible to scroll through Instagram without seeing a blogger wearing a checkered blazer. And our favorite style stars seem to also be on board.

Celebrities like Hailey Baldwin and Kourtney Kardashian have both rocked the beloved jackets recently. Each lady put her own twist on the classic number. But both outfits prove that the professional piece can actually be turned into the star of a sexy night-time look.

All you need are a couple of hot items to balance the classic topper. Think mini skirts, lacey bralettes, and show-stopping boots. If you're in need of a little bit more inspiration, check out exactly how celebrities are wearing plaid blazers in the round up below.