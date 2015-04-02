Plaid

InStyle.com
Apr 02, 2015 @ 2:34 pm
Julianne Moore, Generra, Plaid, The Look
pinterest
Plaid
Julianne Moore in Generra
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Plaid
pinterest
Plaid
Kirsten Dunst
Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic
Miley Cyrus, Ivy, Plaid, The Look
pinterest
Plaid
Miley Cyrus in Ivy
James Devaney/WireImage
Plaid
pinterest
Plaid
Kate Bosworth
Fame Pictures
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Plaid

Julianne Moore in Generra
Advertisement
2 of 4 Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic

Plaid

Kirsten Dunst
3 of 4 James Devaney/WireImage

Plaid

Miley Cyrus in Ivy
Advertisement
4 of 4 Fame Pictures

Plaid

Kate Bosworth

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!