It’s Official: This Is the Biggest (and Most Unexpected) Fall Color Trend

Pistachio, mint, sage, aloe ... No, I'm not listing the ingredients in a new cocktail. It's actually the recipe for a winning outfit this fall.

If you were paying attention to the runways or the street-style scene, you might have noticed light shades of green taking over. Back in February, designers like Marc Jacobs and Sally LaPointe dressed models head-to-toe in the popular shade. It translated into an instant hit in real life and celebs like Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, and Zendaya stepped out wearing full looks — hat and coat included.

This past September, the color was the common denominator in some of the best influencer outfits at New York Fashion Week. The best thing about this trend is that there's no right or wrong way to wear it. You can make things easy and wear a matching blazer and pants (I actually grabbed a mint green suit for myself from 4th & Reckless), or you could simply throw on a pistachio sweater with your favorite pair of jeans and voilà: You're instantly on trend.

For more outfit ideas, I've gathered a bunch of my favorite influencer looks below. Keep scrolling for outfit inspiration and to shop our favorite pistachio pieces.

Shop Now: J.Crew Collection Tie-Neck Silk Top, $148; nordstrom.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Taryn Rose Marigold Pump, $99 (originally $165); nordstrom.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Pixie Market Wide-Leg Crop Pants, $59 (originally 89); pixiemarket.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: LPA Mini Mateo Clutch, $158; revolve.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Boohoo Denim Jumpsuit, $22 (originally $56); boohoo.com.