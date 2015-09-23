Here’s Your First Sneak Peek At The Pirelli Calendar Starring Serena Williams, Tavi Gevinson, Natalia Vodianova and More!

The much-anticipated 2016 Pirelli calendar won't debut until November, but that doesn’t mean the buzz around the celebrity appearances hasn’t reached fever pitch. Shot by photographer Annie Leibovitz, in a top secret and undisclosed location, this year’s calendar crew is the definition of unexpected. Appearances from tennis champion Serena Williams, comedic genius Amy Schumer and supermodel Natalia Vodianova showcase both sex appeal and power. Of her incredible cast of women, Leibovitz says, “I started to think about the roles that women play, women who have achieved something. I wanted to make a classic set of portraits. I thought that the women should look strong, but natural and I decided to keep it a very simple exercise of shooting in the studio. This calendar is so completely different. It is a departure. The idea was not to have any pretense in these pictures and be very straightforward.” We got a sneak peek at the behind the scenes action; check out our fave ladies here: