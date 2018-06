101 of Pippa Middleton's Best Outfts to Copy This Weekend

Middleton kicked off her wedding week with a visit to the exclusive Santi Spa in Kensington, England, where she seemed to have picked up a few beauty products for at-home use. The bride-to-be looked perfectly put-together in a white Kate Spade tweed jacket ($428; nordstrom.com), black eyelet top, straight-leg pants, and snakeskin loafers (shop a similar pair here). She polished off her look with a pair of black sunglasses (shop a similar style here) and a loose bun.