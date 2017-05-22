5 Affordable Wedding Dresses That Look Like Pippa Middleton's

Alexis Bennett
May 22, 2017

Pippa Middleton might not exactly be royalty, but she definitely looked like a princess when she married James Matthews over the weekend. The 33-year-old bride walked down the aisle in a custom Giles Deacon design that proves less is more with a fairy-tale silhouette, cap sleeves, and a high neckline. The best part about the dress is that it perfectly balances classic details with modern inspiration, which means it will always look amazing no matter how wedding dress trends evolve.

If you're hoping to score a timeless look like Middleton for your big day, it's totally doable without taking out a loan. You can copy Middleton's custom wedding dress with some of our favorite look-alikes below.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Short-Sleve Lace Wedding Dress

White by Vera Wang $1,298 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Peridot Gown

BHLDN $650 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Osasun Lace Bodice Ballgown

Pronovias $1,730 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

Wedding Dress with Illusion Neckline

Melissa Sweet $649 (Originally $1,350) SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Natasha Lace & Horsehair Tulle Ballgown

Nouvelle Amsale $2,650 SHOP NOW

