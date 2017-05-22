5 Affordable Wedding Dresses That Look Like Pippa Middleton's

Pippa Middleton might not exactly be royalty, but she definitely looked like a princess when she married James Matthews over the weekend. The 33-year-old bride walked down the aisle in a custom Giles Deacon design that proves less is more with a fairy-tale silhouette, cap sleeves, and a high neckline. The best part about the dress is that it perfectly balances classic details with modern inspiration, which means it will always look amazing no matter how wedding dress trends evolve.

If you're hoping to score a timeless look like Middleton for your big day, it's totally doable without taking out a loan. You can copy Middleton's custom wedding dress with some of our favorite look-alikes below.

Keep scrolling to see how to channel Middleton's elegant wedding style below.