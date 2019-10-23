3 Easy-to-Wear Fall Trends Petite Celebs Rely On

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

If you're petite and feel like you cannot handle some of fall's biggest trends, think again. There are actually quite a few of-the-moment looks perfect for petites.

Petite celebrities like Kim and Kourtney Kardashian will try just about any trend. But your first and last name doesn't have to start with a K in order to confidently test out a few runway-worthy styles. There are three trendy outfit combinations that seem to be in constant rotation for petite celebrities. They are easy enough for any (and every) petite woman to wear, whether famous or not.

Keep scrolling for the best fall trends for petites. And while you're at it, shop the petite-friendly looks at the links ahead.

RELATED: 35 Stores Every Petite Woman Needs to Bookmark

Monochromatic Suits

Here's a trend that has been spotted on women of all shapes and sizes. It works particularly well on petites because the consistent colors create the illusion of a longer frame. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, who is just under five feet, consistently rely on the matchy-matchy outfit. You can add it to your closet, too, with a burgundy suit and matching shoes similar to Kardashian's (above).

Shop Now: Express Petite Blazer, $128; express.com. Express High-Waist Seamed Ankle Pants, $80; express.com. Halogen Alexa Boot, $130; nordstrom.com.

Pleated Maxi Skirts

Image zoom BG005/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

This is a fall wardrobe hero that can be worn to the office or on the weekends. An easy way to style this sort of fancy skirt is with a cozy sweatshirt and sneakers, just like Kelly Ripa did above.

Shop Now: ASOS Design Petite Pleat Skirt, $45; asos.com. Everlane Cashmere Crew, $100; everlane.com. Alexander McQueen Sneaker, $490; nordstrom.com.

Tapered, Loose-Fit Pants

Image zoom Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

This one might seem a little tricky for those with shorter legs. The key to making the comfy-pants trend work is to find a pair that's tapered around the ankles. The streamlined hem gives the loose-fit pants a polished finish.

Shop Now: Cinq a Sept Tous Les Jours Giles Pants, $265; shopbop.com. Free People Ela Turtleneck, $58; macys.com. Marc Fisher LTD Yale Chelsea Boot, $180; nordstrom.com. Mango Structured Wool Coat, $130; mango.com.