Perfect Pairings: 7 Ways to Style Wide-Leg Pants With Flats

Taylor Davies
Jul 18, 2016

We know what you’re thinking: Wide-leg pants and flats? No way. Most of us have been conditioned to believe that it’s basically impossible to pull off a wide or billowing palazzo-style pant without a towering heel to go with it. Not so! Think of Katherine Hepburn in The Philadelphia Storyshe wore her menswear-inspired trousers with a pair of (equally menswear-inspired) brogues and looked incredibly elegant.

By pairing a sleek pair of navy pants from Opening Ceremony with, say, some pointed-toe Everlane loafers, you can easily achieve Hepburn-level cool at the office. For a more summer-y take, try a pair of breezy pajama-inspired silk trousers with your favorite metallic sandals. One of our favorite ways to wear this trend is with a pair of mules or "loafer slides."

The key to wearing wide leg pants with flats is to make sure your pants are tailored well. The hem of your pants should just barely skim the ground, allowing the toe of your shoes to be visible. (For an even more fashion-forward take, try hemming your pants about an inch above your ankle.)

Below, we shopped out seven different ways you can wear wide leg pants with flats this summer. Go ahead and try it—we dare you!

1 of 7 Courtesy

Structure + Polish

Shop the look: Opening Ceremony pants, $375; net-a-porter.com. Everlane flats, $155; everlane.com.

2 of 7 Courtesy

Breezy Black & White

Shop the look: H&M pants, $25; hm.com. Giuseppe Zanotti flats, $530; shopbop.com.

3 of 7 Courtesy

Sophisticated Florals

Shop the look: Isabel Marant pants, $480; matchesfashion.com. Gucci x Net-a-Porter mules, $630; net-a-porter.com.

4 of 7 Courtesy

Crisp Whites

Shop the look: Topshop pants, $125; topshop.com. Manolo Blahnik sandals, $650; barneys.com.

5 of 7 Courtesy

Color Play

Shop the look: Gap pants, $60; gap.com. Mansur Gavriel sandals, $395; mansurgavriel.com.

 
6 of 7 Courtesy

Mellow Yellow

Shop the look: Mango pants, now $23; mango.com. Alexandre Birman sandals, $550; intermixonline.com.

7 of 7 Courtesy

Tropic Thunder

Shop the look: Dolce & Gabbana trousers, $1545; net-a-porter.com. Bottega Veneta sandals, $522; matchesfashion.com.

