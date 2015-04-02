Peplum Tops

InStyle.com
Apr 02, 2015 @ 11:22 am
Peplum Tops
pinterest
Peplum Tops
Sienna Miller in Vidler and Nixon
Bauer-Griffin
Peplum Tops
pinterest
Peplum Tops
Diane Kruger in Avion Feminin
Chris Jackson/Getty
Peplum Tops
pinterest
Peplum Tops
Mischa Barton in Luella
WireImage
Peplum Tops
pinterest
Peplum Tops
Hilary Swank in Louis Vuitton
Daniel Deme/WENN
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Bauer-Griffin

Peplum Tops

Sienna Miller in Vidler and Nixon
Advertisement
2 of 4 Chris Jackson/Getty

Peplum Tops

Diane Kruger in Avion Feminin
3 of 4 WireImage

Peplum Tops

Mischa Barton in Luella
Advertisement
4 of 4 Daniel Deme/WENN

Peplum Tops

Hilary Swank in Louis Vuitton

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!