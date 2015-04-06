Peekaboo Sheers

InStyle.com
Apr 06, 2015 @ 10:30 am
Natalie Portman, Rodarte, sheer panels, the look, celebrity trends, celebrity style, star style
pinterest
Sheer Panels
Natalie Portman in Rodarte
Lilly Palmberger/Celebrity
Sheer Panels
pinterest
Sheer Panels
Blake Lively in Chanel
Rob Loud/Getty
Hilary Swank, Giorgio Armani, sheer panels, the look, celebrity trends, celebrity style, star style
pinterest
Sheer Panels
Hilary Swank in Giorgio Armani
Julien Hekimian/Getty
Nicole Kidman, Prada, sheer panels, the look, celebrity trends, celebrity style, star style
pinterest
Sheer Panels
Nicole Kidman in Prada
Junko Kimura/Getty
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Lilly Palmberger/Celebrity

Sheer Panels

Natalie Portman in Rodarte
Advertisement
2 of 4 Rob Loud/Getty

Sheer Panels

Blake Lively in Chanel
3 of 4 Julien Hekimian/Getty

Sheer Panels

Hilary Swank in Giorgio Armani
Advertisement
4 of 4 Junko Kimura/Getty

Sheer Panels

Nicole Kidman in Prada

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!