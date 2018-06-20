Paris Hilton's Latest Collab Includes $16 Vintage Swimsuits You've Been Looking For

If you miss the girly glam of the early 2000s (think baby pink jumpsuits and sparkly chainmail tops), then you are going to lose it over Paris Hilton's nostalgic collab with Boohoo.

The hotel heiress teamed up with the affordable retailer to curate a collection of designs that will make you feel like you've been zapped back into an episode of The Simple Life. On the roster, you'll find flowy maxi dresses that are oh-so Paris covered in palm prints, flowers, and delicate lace. There are also fun T-shirts for those casual moments that are decked out in unicorns, rainbows, and cherries. You'll even find some swimsuits to get you through the summer, from metallic one-pieces to neon designs with Hilton's unforgettable catchphrases like "that's hot."

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

The best part: Prices are unbelievably low, with swimsuits going for as low as $16 and maxi dresses topping out at $70.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

Check out Hilton show off the new designs below, and head to boohoo.com to shop the entire collection.