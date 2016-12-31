Start the Year Off with Cute Pajamas at a Great Price

Shop the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale for up to 50% off these pajama sets.

Anna Hecht
Dec 31, 2016 @ 10:00 am

Girl, we get it. Sometimes you just want to lounge around on the couch—and not in your oldest, grossest T-shirt ever. For times when you just wanna chill, we rounded up the chicest pajama sets (available now at a discounted price) that won't leave you running for cover when the doorbell rings. Instead, you can feel good about your decision to relax while wearing these cute and comfy picks from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

 

Carole Hochman Pajamas

Carole Hochman Pajamas

available at nordstrom.com $57 (originally $85) SHOP NOW
PJ Salvage Pajamas

PJ Salvage Pajamas

available at nordstrom.com $63 (originally $84) SHOP NOW
Chelsea28 Pajamas

Chelsea28 Pajamas 

available at nordstrom.com $46 (originally $69) SHOP NOW
DKNY Pajamas

DKNY Pajamas

available at nordstrom.com $39 (originally $48) SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Kensie Pajamas + Eye Mask

available at nordstrom.com $29 (originally $58) SHOP NOW
Carole Hochman Pajamas

Carole Hochman Pajamas 

available at nordstrom.com $53 (originally $79) SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Honeydew Intimates Pajama Set

available at nordstrom.com $39 (originally $58) SHOP NOW

