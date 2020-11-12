My Legs Hate Jeans, But This Cool Leopard Pair Is Weirdly Comfy
And there are so many ways to style them.
Whenever someone tells me they've been getting dressed-dressed during this pandemic, I'm admittedly left feeling impressed. Despite the fact that I'm obsessed with fashion (especially ruffles, bright colors, and puff-sleeved designs) and list playing around with curling irons as one of my favorite activities, working from home combined with cooler weather has left me in sweats all day, every day. (Sometimes, it's the same sweats for multiple days, if I'm being honest).
I have, however, tried slowly welcoming jeans back into my life — just for special occasions! — and while a few of my old, unforgiving favorites had me screaming "Mistake!" I did rediscover a weirdly comfortable pair that I'd nearly forgotten about. Paige's Hoxton High-Waist Raw-Hem Ankle Skinny Jeans (Shop It: $80; nordstromrack.com) first caught my eye due to that bold, not-so-basic leopard print, but it was the material, which includes 2% elastane, that made me fall in love all over again. Pulling them on, I realized they were tight enough to really hold me in, similar to shapewear, but instead of being uncomfortable or super stuff, they were pretty stretchy, allowing for a lot of movement.
I've also lived by the "leopard is a neutral" style rule for years at this point, so finding creative ways to style these jeans hasn't been too difficult. While my go-to is casual, pairing them with a chunky sweater, they can easily be dressed up with a fancy top and mixed with other prints. I've even put together multiple leopard jeans outfit ideas in a recent Facebook video for InStyle.
If you, too, are feeling like it's time to start breaking out the jeans again, my exact pair is on sale at Nordstrom Rack. I've also included a few key pieces to style with these babies, ahead, because getting dressed is hard, and after all this time, a little inspiration doesn't hurt.
