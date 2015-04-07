Festival Fashion, Solved: Here's Everything You Should Pack for Coachella

These days, the only thing more important than the line-up at Coachella, is what you wear to Coachella. It's a place with floral crowns abound, where flash tats know no limit, and where super-sheer tops and teensy denim cut-offs are not only accepted, but encouraged.

But aside from the free-spirited nature that comes with festival fashion, there are a few sartorial conditions, plus hard-and-fast Coachella rules, that are worth noting. For starters, dressing for Indio, Calif.'s desert climate can present itself as a challenge—temps can reach as high as the 100s during the day, and drop to as low as 40 at night. Then, there's a whole host of items banned from the grounds, like selfie sticks (slash narcissists), large backpacks, and blankets (see the full list of items).

We took everything into account and pieced together the ultimate packing list for what to bring to Coachella. From breezy no-think pieces to comfy flats (perfect for trekking from one stage to the next) to fun sunnies, we thought of everything—so you don't have to. As for beauty, we made sure to include melt-proof makeup, brush on SPF, and sheets of flash tats, of course.

Ahead, shop our fashion and beauty survival guide for Coachella.

