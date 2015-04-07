Festival Fashion, Solved: Here's Everything You Should Pack for Coachella

Matt Cowan/Getty Images
Andrea Cheng
Apr 07, 2015 @ 12:15 pm

These days, the only thing more important than the line-up at Coachella, is what you wear to Coachella. It's a place with floral crowns abound, where flash tats know no limit, and where super-sheer tops and teensy denim cut-offs are not only accepted, but encouraged.

But aside from the free-spirited nature that comes with festival fashion, there are a few sartorial conditions, plus hard-and-fast Coachella rules, that are worth noting. For starters, dressing for Indio, Calif.'s desert climate can present itself as a challenge—temps can reach as high as the 100s during the day, and drop to as low as 40 at night. Then, there's a whole host of items banned from the grounds, like selfie sticks (slash narcissists), large backpacks, and blankets (see the full list of items).

We took everything into account and pieced together the ultimate packing list for what to bring to Coachella. From breezy no-think pieces to comfy flats (perfect for trekking from one stage to the next) to fun sunnies, we thought of everything—so you don't have to. As for beauty, we made sure to include melt-proof makeup, brush on SPF, and sheets of flash tats, of course.

Ahead, shop our fashion and beauty survival guide for Coachella.

1 of 44 Courtesy

Tibi Ruffled Cami

$385; farfetch.com

2 of 44 Courtesy

River Island Off-the-Shoulder Lace Top

$50; riverisland.com

3 of 44 Courtesy

Zara Printed Tank

$40; zara.com

4 of 44 Courtesy

Alexa Chung for AG Denim Mini

$178; agjeans.com

5 of 44 Courtesy

Michael Michael Kors Printed Skirt

$120; net-a-porter.com

6 of 44 Courtesy

French Connection Lace Midi Skirt

$121; frenchconnection.com

7 of 44 Courtesy

Topshop Printed Culottes

$68; topshop.com

8 of 44 Courtesy

American Eagle Denim Cut-Offs

$50; ae.com

9 of 44 Courtesy

Madewell Short Overalls

$118; madewell.com

10 of 44 Courtesy

H&M Fringe Kimono

$25; hm.com

11 of 44 Courtesy

J. Crew Denim Jacket

$138; jcrew.com

12 of 44 Courtesy

Mango Paisley Chiffon Dress

$120; mango.com

13 of 44 Courtesy

Whistles Palm Print Dress

$210; whistles.com

14 of 44 Courtesy

Donni Charm Fringe Kerchief

$119; donnicharm.com

15 of 44 Courtesy

Seaworthy Necklace

$99; clubmonaco.com

16 of 44 Courtesy

Zara Long Embroidered Necklace

$40; zara.com

17 of 44 Courtesy

Mukami Bib Necklace

$100; soko.com

18 of 44 Courtesy

& Other Stories Ear Hook

$22; stories.com

19 of 44 Courtesy

Shashi Crystal Bead Bracelet

$34; shashi.bigcartel.com

20 of 44 Courtesy

Forever 21 Daisy Cat Eye Sunglasses

$6; forever21.com

21 of 44 Courtesy

Toms Mirrored Sunglasses

$98; toms.com

22 of 44 Courtesy

Quay Round Shades

$50; quayaustralia.com

23 of 44 Courtesy

Asos Straw Fedora

$27; asos.com

24 of 44 Courtesy

Ash Perforated Leather Backpack

$365; ashfootwearusa.com

25 of 44 Courtesy

Fjallraven Kanken Backpack

$75; fjallraven.us

26 of 44 Courtesy

Threadsence Cut-Out Cross-Body

$44; threadsence.com

27 of 44 Courtesy

Asos Daisy Fanny Pack

$45; asos.com

28 of 44 Courtesy

Nasty Gal Bucket Bag

$58; nastygal.com

29 of 44 Courtesy

The Beach People Round Towel

$110; freepeople.com

30 of 44 Courtesy

Ancient Greek Sandals Lace-Ups

$137; ancient-greek-sandals.com

31 of 44 Courtesy

Alice + Olivia Floral Print Slides

$295; aliceandolivia.com

32 of 44 Courtesy

Loeffler Randall Leather Slide Sandals

$250; loefflerrandall.com

33 of 44 Courtesy

Vans Chevron Slip-Ons

$50; vans.com

34 of 44 Courtesy

Matisse Denim Boots

$214; matissefootwear.com

35 of 44 Courtesy

Sabah Leather Slip-Ons

$190; sabah.am

36 of 44 Courtesy

Sofia Flash Tattoos

$22; sephora.com

37 of 44 Courtesy

Sun Bum UV-Protection Sea Spray

$13; ulta.com

38 of 44 Courtesy

Brush On Block Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

$30; brushonblock.com

39 of 44 Courtesy

Tan Towel Self-Tanning Towelettes

$15; ulta.com

40 of 44 Courtesy

Eyeko Waterproof Mascara

$24; net-a-porter.com

41 of 44 Courtesy

Yves Saint Laurent Waterproof Eye Pencil

$30; nordstrom.com

42 of 44 Courtesy

Tarte LipSurgence Lip Tint

$24; sephora.com

43 of 44 Courtesy

NCLA Filter Nail Wraps

$16; shopncla.com

44 of 44 Courtesy

Pinch Provisions Minimergency Kit

$16; pinchprovisions.com

