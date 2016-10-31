The Fall Outfit to Get You All the Compliments Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print OOTD Impress Your Boss - Lead Credit: Courtesy Shop the look: 1. Coach watch, $275; coach.com 2. Zara earrings, $23; zara.com 3. Elizabeth and James top, $437; matchesfashion.com 4. Sportmax boots, $645; matchesfashion.com 5. Derek Lam 10 Crosby bag, $750; shopbop.com 6. Tibi skirt, $325; modaoperandi.com Ready for a major ego boost? It starts with choosing one major trend to spotlight, like sweeping statement sleeves, and then building your outfit from there. Try a structured wrap skirt (sounds like an oxymoron, but it's a real thing), sculptural drop earrings, and cool booties with neat stacked heels. Expect a shower of compliments. —Market by Taylor Reagan

