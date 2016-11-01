What to Wear When You Have a Fancy Event After Work
The only thing more stressful than figuring out what to wear to your 9-to-5 job is piecing together an outfit that works for the office and a fancy affair you're obligated to attend (it's why the holiday season is the most anxiety-ridden time of the year, sartorially speaking). A few pointers: Work within a versatile, easy-to-navigate color scheme, like black and white, so that you can play with mixed prints for the office without compromising polish (we suggest a classic clash, like florals and stripes). Then, once you clock out, take your look to the next level with a chic black tank (to break up the patterns and add structure), a dainty chain-strap purse, and sleek strappy stilettos. Now that that's settled, brush up on your small talk, and you're all set.
—Market by Stephanie Araujo