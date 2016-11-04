How to Wear Jeans to the Office

Shop the look: 1. Whistles necklace, $38; whistles.com 2. & Other Stories sweater, $95; stories.com 3. Madewell mules, $158; madewell.com 4.The Great jeans, $265; matchesfashion.com 5. 3.1 Phillip Lim bag, $595; barneys.com 6. Cos socks, $9; cosstores.com

Casual Friday, aka our excuse to wear jeans to the office. But not just any pair will cut it—go for inky flares free of any embellishment or superfluous frills to strike that level of sophistication that's almost hard to achieve with a fabric as casual as denim. Top it off with a cozy jewel-tone knit and finish with structured accessories to up the polish even more. The best part about this outfit? It's so comfortable, you'll want to live in it all weekend long (we won't tell).

