Ahh, the emotional spectrum of an upcoming date: excitement, raw nerves, and, of course, a complete and sudden hatred for all your clothes. No, but seriously, you have nothing to wear!

We hear you—and promise the solution doesn't require a last minute shopping spree. So long as you've got a similar midi skirt-sweater combo to the one above (if not, these are two pieces worth investing in, STAT) you're got the start of a solid look; just add in ankle boots with a heel you can walk in (because no one's good company in uncomfortable shoes) and a few stand out accessories. See? You got this.