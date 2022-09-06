Everyone at Stockholm Fashion Week Was Wearing This Unexpected Fall Outerwear Style

If you want to see into the future, look to Scandinavia. In terms of seasonality, at least, the Swedes and their cohorts have the advantage of experiencing cool fall weather several weeks before we do here Stateside, and they just so happen to be complete experts at it.

At Stockholm Fashion Week, which concluded days ago, street-style crowds gathered in crisp open air to catch shows and give the rest of the world a glimpse at the trends to expect once the weather catches up. The most unexpected recurrence? Pink coats.

As an American bearing witness to the phenomenon, there was something that felt particularly Swedish about the trend. It wasn't the first time I'd observed it (pink coats have been a fixture in street style roundups from the region for years), but since it was my first time attending the three-day event, I was more convinced than ever that the statement piece deserved to be a staple in seasonal wardrobes everywhere.

I first sussed out the vibe outside Stadsgårdsterminalen, an elegant event space housed in a ferry terminal. Throngs of editors, buyers, and other peripherally cool folks from around the world were lined up to see the Swedish School of Textiles' graduate show. I counted coats from my vantage point on the window-lined stairs inside the doors and, in an abbreviated queue, I could ID five.

Later, at a garden party show hosted by Indiska, a handful of pink-garbed "ladies who brunch" were milling between the floral-draped tables. And on yet another occasion, a raucous evening showing of the latest J.Lindeberg collection, the number grew too high to keep track.

Baby pink trenches were a favorite, but I also spied Barbour-like waxed canvases, faux-croc longline jackets, and fuschia suits. The guests wearing them stood out from the crowd and filled the spaces with optimism and levity. Swedes, who feel the shift in seasons so acutely up north, know better than most how to find lightness when things get dark.

The runways also harnessed the healing energy of pink. Students from the Swedish School of Textiles wove the color into corset puffers, deconstructed dresses, and braided bags. Outerwear brand Stand Studio celebrated the color in its collection with bright, western-inspired fringe jackets (and pink cake to match). And Imaskopi, a cult-loved local knitwear designer, served flashes of it in cozy, slubby sweaters.

The country at large, it seems, is here to tell us that pink is it this season. Follow their lead and shop the best rosy-hued outerwear, below.

