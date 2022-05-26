Outerwear

Dakota Johnson Put Her Own Spin On the Colorful Suit Trend With a Jewel-Tone Blazer
And she promoted sexual education at the same time.
6 Spring Jacket Trends to Wear Now, While We Count Down the Days Until Summer
It's warm, but not that warm. Here's what stylists say to wear during this transitional season.
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the $6,000 Jacket That Started a Major 2022 Trend
It's the Miuccia Prada effect.
Dua Lipa's Micro Mini and Trench Coat Combo Is a Lesson in Sexy Matrix Style
We learn something new from Dua every day.
Meghan Markle Wore a Pinstripe Blazer and Jeans to Read With Children as She's Reportedly "Missing Her Own"
The Duke and Duchess left their children in California while attending the Invictus Games.
Meghan Markle Wore a White Double-Breasted Blazer With Nothing Underneath
While returning to Europe for the first time in two years.
Halle Berry's Beach Outfit Included Itsy-Bitsy Bikini Bottoms and a Sheer Trench Coat
Plus, seemingly every chaotic accessory she owned.
Jennifer Lopez Posed Pantless in a Trench Coat to Promote Her New Campaign
And gave her mom a shoutout in the process.
Dua Lipa Went Braless in a Black Lace-Up Top and a Brown Flight Jacket
Kendall Jenner Paired a Gigantic Blazer With the Tallest Boots While Getting Ready for the Oscars After-Party
Eiza Gonzalez Wore a Completely Sheer Skirt and a Corset Over Her Jacket
Kate Middleton Wore the Chicest Green Coat on St. Patrick's Day
Kim Cattrall's Gold Coat Is Cool, But Wait Until You See Her Sneakers in FARFETCH's New Campaign

We'll be thinking about these photos (including the ones starring Josh Hartnett) all day.

Blake Lively Paired Her Versace Gown With the Casual Jacket You've Probably Been Wearing for Years
Gigi Hadid Wore a Winter Coat Without Any Pants
Kate Middleton Watched a Rugby Game in the Chicest Blazer
Kendall Jenner Walked the Prada Runway Show in a Giant Puffer Coat and See-Through Skirt
Kate Middleton Wore a Chic New Coat from One of Her Go-To Designers
Amazon's Best-Selling Teddy Coat That's Perfect for "Cooler Spring Days" Is on Sale for $40
Kate Middleton Kicked Off Her Denmark Tour in a Red Zara Blazer
Adele Wore the Most Incredible Coat Courtside at the NBA All-Star Game
Halle Berry Flashed Her Underwear Beneath Her Winter Coat
Beyoncé Debuted a Bob in a Latex Corset Skirt and Matching Puffer Jacket
Amazon Shoppers Are Comparing This $60 Coat to *the* One Michelle Obama Made Famous
Rihanna's Debut Pregnancy Look Features Controversial Jeans and a Vintage Chanel Coat Worth Over $10,000
Dua Lipa Braved a Blizzard in the Coziest Coat and Statement Eyewear
Katy Perry Wore a Corset Jacket with Sheer Boob Cutouts
Blake Lively Wore Her Favorite $3,690 Teddy Coat With Boots From Jennifer Aniston's Go-To Brand
12 Easy Tricks That Will Make Your Puffer Coat Look a Million Times Cuter
Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Matching Plaid Coat and Skirt Set With Super Tall, Over-the-Knee Boots
You Have One Day to Get Oprah's Favorite Winter Jacket for $89 on Amazon
Kate Middleton Matched Her Caramel Coat to a Very Cute Puppy
Kate Middleton's First Appearance of the Year Featured a Monochromatic Look With a Super-Good Coat
Jennifer Lopez Went Full Matrix In a Leather Bra and Matching Jacket
Chrissy Teigen Wore a Blazer With Only a Bra Underneath for Dinner
Rihanna Went Topless Underneath a Puffer Vest for Date Night With A$AP Rocky
Hailey Bieber Wore a $3,700 Puffer Coat With Ultra-Soft Leggings That Are on Sale for $68
Julia Fox Wore a Corseted Leather Jacket for Date Night With Kanye West
