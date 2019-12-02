I Always Wear This Comfortable Exercise Dress to Work — and It’s Under $100 for Cyber Monday

Image zoom Courtesy

I am not a pyromaniac, but a year ago, I could have easily envisioned myself setting all of my workout clothing on fire. Since its existence, workout clothing has been all about function. It’s clothing made to sweat in. Nothing more, nothing less. And for that reason I’ve always considered workout clothing unsightly, the type of clothing that gets pushed into containers under the bed when I’m done with it. But then Outdoor Voices came along to revolutionize the way we think about leggings and sports bras. It wasn’t just about working out, they said, it was about doing things.

I own Outdoor Voice’s signature 7/8 leggings in multiple colors, and I have done many things in them that include (but are not limited to): working out, pretending I’m going to work out and not working out at all. There really is a reason every other girl you pass on the street on the way to pilates or see at brunch on Saturday morning is wearing a pair. They’re comfortable, stretchy, and look just as cute with the matching Athena Crop Top as they do with a vintage band-tee. Outdoor Voices leggings can do it all. But the only thing they absolutely can not do is convince me to wear them to work.

I tend to stay up late and wake up later than I’d like, so rushing in the morning is an unfortunate habit of mine. And rushing in the morning wouldn’t be so stressful for me if I didn’t insist on wearing an elaborate outfit that I’ve never worn before, every single day of my life. Dressing up in something that makes me feel good, albeit extra as hell, and gives me the creative start I need for my job and daily routine. And for that reason — even though I’ve thought about it so many times — I’ve never been able to just throw on a pair of leggings to go the office, not even my beloved Outdoor Voices pair. I figured I just wasn’t a chill enough person to wear clothing I wore to the gym at my desk. And then Outdoor Voices released its Exercise Dress.

Outdoor Voices’s Exercise Dress is notable for many reasons. For one, it’s a dress, and as someone who has always wanted an excuse to wear a tennis skirt but cannot play tennis to save her life, I appreciate the more feminine workout option the dress provides me. And like a tennis skirt, the dress feels almost too cute to work out in. When I ordered it, I immediately envisioned all of the things I could wear with it and I haven’t stopped since. Most notably though, the dress is currently just $75 during Outdoor Voice’s Cyber Monday sale, which means I’m going to be stocking up and ordering at least two more colors ASAP.

Since getting the Exercise Dress, I’ve worn it a couple times to work every month, and it’s the most I’ve ever re-worn a dress, ever. And considering I have never ever dared to wear athleisure out, this is a big deal — but the sporty dress makes it easy. The LightSpeed fabric is super breathable, so it really feels like I’m wearing nothing. The dress is form fitting, but has a pair of shorts underneath so I don’t have to worry about a wardrobe malfunction. It looks great styled on top of sheer turtleneck tops or underneath chunky sweaters. I love to wear mine with platform white sneakers in the spring and thigh-high boots come fall.

The best part, though, is the fact that it eliminates the need to lug a workout bag to work every morning. Instead, I just remove whatever it is I’ve styled it with, throw on my gym shoes and head to a gym class right after work in just the Exercise Dress. And say what you will about leggings in the workplace, but I don’t think any of them have ever made it that easy.

Shop the Exercise Dress for just $75 during Outdoor Voices Cyber Monday sale, in all eight colors, below.

The Exercise Dress in Black

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $75 (Originally $100); outdoorvoices.com

