Meghan Markle’s Dress Is $77 Right Now — And More Deals From Her Favorite Fast-Fashion Brand

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

If you haven't heard of it already, you need to keep & Other Stories on your radar. It's a Swedish fast-fashion brand that was started by the founders of H&M. But it isn't your typical fast-fashion company that jumps on every single wild trend. & Other Stories sticks to core essentials, with a subtle blend of modern details and fashion-forward influences. The affordable styles are so elegant and well-constructed that even Meghan Markle has incorporated them into her royal outfits.

During a trip to Australia, Markle pulled out one of the brand's figure-flattering dresses. The button-front dress was originally priced at $129, but it's only $77 right now, thanks to the epic sale happening on the brand's website.

That's not the only time we spotted the Duchess of Sussex wearing & Other Stories. Markle also wore one of the classic blouses ($99; stories.com) during her first visit to Sussex (pictured at top). And as long as the brand continues to make stylish classics at affordable prices, I'm sure we'll see Markle in more looks from & Other Stories.

In the meantime, I'm hopping on all of the amazing discounts taking place in the sale section right now.

Waist-Knot Midi Dress

$77 (Originally $129); stories.com.

Floral-Print Blouse

$35 (Originally $59); stories.com.

Duo -oned Bag

$65 (Originally $129); stories.com.

Wrap Midi Skirt

$62 (Originally $89); stories.com.

Plaid Kick-Flare Pants

$62 (Originally $89); stories.com.