24 Stars Who Wore Very Naked Dresses to the Oscars After-Parties

Forget the main event. The Oscars after-party looks are always the most exciting, because that's where the stars really get to let their hair down and get loose on the dance floor. Several stars changed out of their frilly, statement-making ballgowns, and into slinky, see-through dresses.

Take Kendall Jenner's pelvis-baring look, for instance. The slit on her Rami Kadi gown was so high, we're still trying to figure out how she managed to avoid a major wardrobe malfunction. The dress was essentially a fashion-foward loincloth, with one strip of fabric positioned in the front and a larger strip on the back — leaving her legs entirely bare from toe to hipbone.

And she's not the only star that made a sexy statement last night. We've gathered 23 more naked-dress moments from the 2019 Oscar parties ahead. Click through to catch up on all of the jaw-dropping outfits.