24 Stars Who Wore Very Naked Dresses to the Oscars After-Parties

By Alexis Bennett
Feb 25, 2019 @ 12:15 pm
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Forget the main event. The Oscars after-party looks are always the most exciting, because that's where the stars really get to let their hair down and get loose on the dance floor. Several stars changed out of their frilly, statement-making ballgowns, and into slinky, see-through dresses.

Take Kendall Jenner's pelvis-baring look, for instance. The slit on her Rami Kadi gown was so high, we're still trying to figure out how she managed to avoid a major wardrobe malfunction. The dress was essentially a fashion-foward loincloth, with one strip of fabric positioned in the front and a larger strip on the back — leaving her legs entirely bare from toe to hipbone.

And she's not the only star that made a sexy statement last night. We've gathered 23 more naked-dress moments from the 2019 Oscar parties ahead. Click through to catch up on all of the jaw-dropping outfits.

Emma Roberts

JB LACROIX/Getty Images
Gemma Chan

JB LACROIX/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

JB LACROIX/Getty Images
Tessa Thompson

JB LACROIX/Getty Images

Shailene Woodley

JB LACROIX/Getty Images

Raven Lyn

JB LACROIX/Getty Images
Lindsey Vonn

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Laura Harrier

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Rita Ora

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Bleona Qereti

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Marisa Tomei

JB LACROIX/Getty Images

Janet Mock

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Sophia Hutchins

George Pimentel/Getty Images
Behati Prinsloo

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Rumer Willis

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Elizabeth Chambers

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Halston Sage

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Georgia Fowler

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Tarana Burke

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Sofia Boutella

JB LACROIX/Getty Images

Catt Sadler

George Pimentel/Getty Images
