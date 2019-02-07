The Orolay Puffer Coat Has Taken Over America — Can Amazon Repeat Its Success?
Amazon’s popular Orolay Jacket, also known as the coat “taking over the Upper East Side,” has officially gone mainstream.
After going viral last year, the $130 piece of outerwear has racked up more than 3,800 five-star Amazon reviews, an Instagram fan account, and several influencer admirers (including Arielle Charnas of Something Navy). A group of Charlotte, North Carolina women even hosted a themed charity event inspired by the coat.
According to its thousands of positive reviews, owners love its side zippers, many pockets, light weight, comfy feel, and “cool look,” not to mention its attractive price point. Now that it’s found its way into closets across America, will the pocket-covered puffer remain on top of Amazon’s best-sellers list or will another viral piece come and take its place?
Whether you’re one of its many admirers, or you’re looking for a piece with similar features, there are plenty more sleeping bag-esque jackets to add to your closet. While Amazon’s in-house brands like Amazon Essentials and Daily Ritual don’t offer similar styles at the moment, they could be one of the first to release a design inspired by the viral jacket. Until then, here are four similar pieces Orolay fans will love, and of course, the coat that started it all.
Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket
Orolay Women’s Thickened Contrast Color Drawstring Down Jacket Hooded Coat
This design, which also comes from Orolay, features eye-catching zipper pulls with orange handles and an adjustable built-in drawstring lining the hood and hemline.
Orolay Women’s Puffer Down Coat Winter Maxi Jacket With Hood
A longer length, looser fit, and indented hemline make this under-$100 Orolay piece feel more modern than the rest.
YOU.U Water Resistant Long Coat
Just like Orolay’s most popular piece, this puffer features plenty of compartments on its front in addition to two small pockets on the arms.
Anna&Chris Mid-Length Puffer Down Jacket With Stand Collar
If you love the bold black tassels found on the viral Orolay jacket, then this quilted cocoon coat with an extra long single zipper pull is for you.