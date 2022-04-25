Sorry, Elle Woods — Orange Is Indeed the New Pink
Way back in 2001, Legally Blonde's Elle Woods famously announced her distaste for a certain bright color. "Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed," she told a group of her law school classmates during introductions. Fashion lovers understood what she meant — even for years afterward, pink always felt kind of superior, especially when it came to popular trends. But now, after years of living through millennial pinks, dusty roses, neon alternatives, and tons of Barbie references, orange has begun to put up a worthy fight.
In 2022, orange might just become the new pink after all.
Although we can't ignore Valentino's fall 2022 collection — which yes, was extremely pink and has already become a red carpet favorite — celebrities have been showing love for tangerine and pumpkin spice shades, too. Rihanna stepped out in a fuzzy orange coat earlier this year, and orange suits have essentially become Hollywood's 'It' outfit of choice (seriously, orange suits are everywhere!). As we head into the summer months, which has historically been orange's time to shine, we predict the color will become even more popular — and will continue its reign well into the fall and winter, too.
Ahead, take a look at some ways your favorite celebrities have been wearing orange.
Related Items
The Winter Way
There's nothing wrong with a classic black puffer, but back in January 2022, Rihanna made us rethink our go-to outerwear option by stepping out in a bright orange coat. The cheerful sheerling design made quite the statement during a night out in NYC, especially when paired with camo pants and crystal-embellished heels.
Super Sleek
2022's easy outfit of choice? A colorful suit, which you can dress up or down depending on the shoes your wear. Lily Collins stepped out in a bright orange option in March, finding the happy medium with heels and a T-shirt.
A Muted Alternative
If bright orange isn't for you, it's possible to try this color trend with a lighter, subtler shade. Pieces in sherbert or ginger are great alternatives that still make a fashion statement, but are less in-your-face.
Burnt and Brown-ish
Pumpkin spice — both the flavor and the color — pops up each and every fall, but for 2022, this shade of orange is transcending seasons. While as versatile as a neutral, it's bolder and slightly unexpected, so follow Kim Kardashian's lead and invest a few brown-ish orange pieces, whether it's a leather jacket or a bikini.
Shiny and Sparkly
If you're wondering what to wear to a formal affair, add an orange dress or even a corset design your cart. Combined with eye-catching details, such as sequins and embellishments, this color will really stand out in a crowd and feel both elegant and fun. You can also use it as an accent, allowing an orange bag or other accessory to pop against an all-black outfit.
On the Yellow Side
A sunshine-like, creamsicle orange continues to be one of summer's hottest shades — and a great way to pay tribute to Aretha Franklin, like H.E.R. did at the 2022 Grammy Awards.
As an Accent
Some days call for the basics — a white tee and gray sweats, or even a button-down and jeans. You can easily give your outfit a boost by throwing on an orange accessory or two, much like Kaley Cuoco did with this playful pair of sunglasses.
Monochromatic
There's no need to worry about which colors to wear with orange. As Sarah Paulson showed us, this color makes for a fashion-forward monochromatic look, especially if you experiment with layering (like wearing a skirt over pants!).
Mix Shades
If you do choose to wear orange from head to toe, the pieces don't have to match perfectly. In fact, combining different shades of orange, like what Blake Lively did with her Sergio Hudson look, can add even more interest to a classic combination.
Styled with Something Dark
Don't limit yourself when wearing this color. Like Michelle Yeoh showed us with her deep green jacket, orange seems to stand out more when styled with darker pieces, but adding in light or white clothing will keep your look nice and airy.
A Summer Spin
While browsing the racks, you'll likely notice that all types of shorts, tank tops, swimsuits, and sandals come in orange colorways, but perhaps the easiest way to wear tangerine or coral in the heat is with a mini dress, like Winnie Harlow's ruched version.
Provide a Personal Touch
No matter the orange item or which shade you choose, a good rule of thumb is to incorporate personal style. Find a print that speaks to you, or style your orange look with your favorite platform shoes (using Hari Nef as inspiration!) or pieces of jewelry for a look that's on-trend but uniquely you.