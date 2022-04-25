Sorry, Elle Woods — Orange Is Indeed the New Pink

Way back in 2001, Legally Blonde's Elle Woods famously announced her distaste for a certain bright color. "Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed," she told a group of her law school classmates during introductions. Fashion lovers understood what she meant — even for years afterward, pink always felt kind of superior, especially when it came to popular trends. But now, after years of living through millennial pinks, dusty roses, neon alternatives, and tons of Barbie references, orange has begun to put up a worthy fight.

In 2022, orange might just become the new pink after all.

Although we can't ignore Valentino's fall 2022 collection — which yes, was extremely pink and has already become a red carpet favorite — celebrities have been showing love for tangerine and pumpkin spice shades, too. Rihanna stepped out in a fuzzy orange coat earlier this year, and orange suits have essentially become Hollywood's 'It' outfit of choice (seriously, orange suits are everywhere!). As we head into the summer months, which has historically been orange's time to shine, we predict the color will become even more popular — and will continue its reign well into the fall and winter, too.

Ahead, take a look at some ways your favorite celebrities have been wearing orange.