Here's Where To Buy Oprah Winfrey's Favorite White Pants

Alexis Bennett
Apr 30, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

The struggle to find perfect white pants is real. Sure, the bright, white trousers look amazing—especially during the spring and summer—but getting your hands on a pair that has the right fit and isn't see-through can be tricky. Luckily, we have Oprah to guide us in the right direction. While on set photographing the latest cover of O, the Oprah Magazine, she revealed the white pants that she's currently obsessing over.

"Look at that cut," Oprah starts in an Instagram video shown below. "I love it. This is a Michael Kors pant. This is a reaaally nice cut. You know white pants are hard to get." Yes, Oprah, we know. So we're taking your advice and trying a pair from the brand, too. You could splurge on a fancy pair from the Michael Kors Collection $1,195; neimanmarcus.com).

Neiman Marcus also has a similar style that's on sale ($417; neimanmarcus.com) Or you could save even more by trying out the white skinny jeans ($78; bloomingdales.com) from the Michael Michael Kors line. Either way, you'll fall in love with the brand's white pants just like Oprah.

Show Transcript

Do you know where you're going? I know where I'm going. Right on the cover of InStyle magazine. You're welcome. You're welcome. You're welcome. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] I have to say nothing feels like getting dressed up like sequins. Yes. When you are wearing a sequin gown, you better know where you're going. [MUSIC]. What a ring. I am fash-on not fash-off>> Never>> This is the most fash-on I've ever been, I mean pink tights, pink shoes, pink lipstick, big earings. I dont even know myself, everygirl needs red roses and to know I am loved And I am loved. [MUSIC] [SOUND] Nothing says harvest day like pink velour, great for picking peppers [LAUGH]. [SOUND] [MUSIC] I love this coat so much, I just want to say, everybody gets a coat. You get a coat. You get a coat. You get a coat. You get a coat. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!