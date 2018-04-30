Here's Where To Buy Oprah Winfrey's Favorite White Pants

The struggle to find perfect white pants is real. Sure, the bright, white trousers look amazing—especially during the spring and summer—but getting your hands on a pair that has the right fit and isn't see-through can be tricky. Luckily, we have Oprah to guide us in the right direction. While on set photographing the latest cover of O, the Oprah Magazine, she revealed the white pants that she's currently obsessing over.

"Look at that cut," Oprah starts in an Instagram video shown below. "I love it. This is a Michael Kors pant. This is a reaaally nice cut. You know white pants are hard to get." Yes, Oprah, we know. So we're taking your advice and trying a pair from the brand, too. You could splurge on a fancy pair from the Michael Kors Collection $1,195; neimanmarcus.com).

Neiman Marcus also has a similar style that's on sale ($417; neimanmarcus.com) Or you could save even more by trying out the white skinny jeans ($78; bloomingdales.com) from the Michael Michael Kors line. Either way, you'll fall in love with the brand's white pants just like Oprah.