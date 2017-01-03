What to Wear on the First Day of Work in 2017

Shop the look: 1. Guess earrings, $12 (originally $19); guess.com 2. Zara trousers, $50; zara.com 3. Gucci hat, $295; kirnazabete.com 4. Fossil watch, $115; fossil.com 5. Mango coat, $150 (originally $230); mango.com 6. Prada bag, $1,170; net-a-porter.com 7. Uniqlo sweater, $60 (originally $130); uniqlo.com 8. Eastland shoes, $80; kohls.com

Alright, time to accept the hard facts: the holidays are over, it’s the new year, and you’ve got things to do (e.g. have the best year ever). Rolling into the office post-holiday celebration isn’t always the easiest task, but hey, we believe in you. Go for no-nonsense basics like slip-on loafers, breathable trousers, and a plush sweater. Then amp up this classic workwear ensemble with a playful beret and just the teeniest hint of gold in the form of drop earrings—and you’ve got yourself a total knockout look. Welcome back, champ.