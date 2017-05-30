The Summer Trend That Looks Amazing on Every Body Type

We're still obsessed with off-the-shoulder tops that show both arms, but one-strap blouses are about to take center stage this summer. You can think of them as an upgrade to the double shoulder-exposing trend because you can easily do normal things—like lift your arms—without readjusting your shirt afterwards. It also allows you to show off a hint of skin without feeling too revealing. Even if you're not a fan of showing off your arms, there are long-sleeve options that keep things covered.
Just take a look at some of our favorite stars, and you'll see how flattering it looks on different body types. Everyone from Ashley Graham to Lily Collins has made a statement on the red carpet in one-shoulder designs. And no, you don't have to find a fancy event to attend to rock the trending top. They look just as pretty with a pair of jeans (Kendall Jenner showed us how it's done during an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival), and you could even pair the look with your favorite slides.
VIDEO: Summer Style Tips from Kate Upton
Ahead, you'll find our favorite one-shoulder tops that come in a variety of sizes.