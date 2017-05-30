The Summer Trend That Looks Amazing on Every Body Type

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Alexis Bennett
May 30, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

We're still obsessed with off-the-shoulder tops that show both arms, but one-strap blouses are about to take center stage this summer. You can think of them as an upgrade to the double shoulder-exposing trend because you can easily do normal things—like lift your arms—without readjusting your shirt afterwards. It also allows you to show off a hint of skin without feeling too revealing. Even if you're not a fan of showing off your arms, there are long-sleeve options that keep things covered.

Just take a look at some of our favorite stars, and you'll see how flattering it looks on different body types. Everyone from Ashley Graham to Lily Collins has made a statement on the red carpet in one-shoulder designs. And no, you don't have to find a fancy event to attend to rock the trending top. They look just as pretty with a pair of jeans (Kendall Jenner showed us how it's done during an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival), and you could even pair the look with your favorite slides.

VIDEO: Summer Style Tips from Kate Upton

 

Ahead, you'll find our favorite one-shoulder tops that come in a variety of sizes.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Self-Portrait Asymmetrical Ruffle Blouse

$410 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Vince Camuto Pinstripe One-Shoulder Top

$99 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Exclusive for Intermix Verona One Shoulder Grommet Detail Top

$77 (Originally $285) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Redemption One Shoulder Neck Tie Blouse

$378 (Originally $630) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

MARQUES' ALMEIDA One-shoulder ruffled silk-taffeta top

$333 (Originally $555) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Johanna Ortiz Dama Danzante one-shoulder ruffled cotton-poplin top

$595 (Originally $850) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Boohoo Amelia Scallop One Shoulder Crop

$16 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

MSGM One-shoulder ruffled cotton-poplin top

$141 (Originally $235) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Sea One Shoulder Bow Top

$180 (Originally $345) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10

eVogues Asymmetric One-Shoulder Layered Top

$27 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!