It's Not Too Late to Support the One Love Manchester Fund

Nearly two weeks after terrorist attacks at an Ariana Grande concert, the singer (and her celebrity friends) hit the stage on Sunday to honor the victims and their family members. Unsurprisingly, tickets to the One Love benefit concert sold out in minutes, but even if you weren't able to attend the event, you can show your support by coping the cute sweater that Grande wore to the uplifting event.

The official merchandise is still being sold on the One Love Manchester Shop website. And all of the net proceeds are going directly to the British Red Cross Society's We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which will aid those who were affected by the terrorist attacks.

Grande rocked the white crewneck with the words One Love Manchester graffitied across the front. And she paired the top with Fig&Viper cut-out denim pants and Giuseppi Zanotti platform boots. Her dancers showed off the black hoodies with pink writing. The charitable merchandise also includes T-shirts, a hat, and an enamel pin. You can head over to the One Love Manchester Shop, or you can keep scrolling to see all of the items below.