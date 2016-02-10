Our Favorite Looks from Olivia Palermo's Clothing Collection for Nordstrom

Olivia Palermo knows a thing or two about style. OK, it’s more than a thing or two; she knows a lot about style. So when we heard she was collaborating with Nordstrom to launch her own clothing line, we immediately started envisioning where in our tiny closets we could clear out space to make room for the new pieces.

The Olivia Palermo + Chelsea28 at Nordstrom is an amalgamation of that signature ever-evolving Palermo style that we can’t get enough of, comprised of staple pieces for a girl’s wardrobe like trench tresses, flouncy off-the-shoulder tops and pants tailored to wear with both sneakers and heels.

Lucky for us, we had the honor of being walked through the entire collection by Palermo herself, one snowy afternoon last week inside the Crosby Hotel.

“In today’s world, we’re constantly on the go,” she said casually, as she explained the reason for the line’s creation (while looking absolutely stunning in pieces from her collection). “The girl today is shopping differently. She’s shopping more in the moment and she doesn’t want to wait three months to wear a piece. She wants it right away.” We couldn’t agree more. And so the partnership between Nordstrom and Olivia was born, featuring apparel mix and match must-haves rooted in American sportswear, ranging in price from $68 to $448.

“It’s for a younger girl, so it was really important to kind of focus on key pieces, I call them ‘lifer pieces,’ but then they can build through their wardrobe as they evolve.”

Shop the collection in select Nordstrom locations in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as on nordstrom.com/oliviapalermo, and check out some of our favorites from the collection below.