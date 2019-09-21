40,000 Pairs of These Jeans Are Sold Every Day, and Today They’re on Sale for as Low as $15

Image zoom InStarImages.com

Since 2012, customers have been freaking out over Old Navy's Rosckstar jeans. Even celebs like Blake Lively and Kate Bosworth have worn the booty-hugging jeans.

One of the main reasons the Rockstar has accumulated so many fans is because it comes in 36 different sizes. There are options for women and little girls. Plus, there is also a selection of plus-size options that range from a size 16 to a 30.

As if we needed another reason to fall in love with the denim pants, on September 21 at 12 a.m. PST, Old Navy is dropping the price on the popular denim pants for 24 hours only. Prices will be as low as $15 ($10 for little-girl sizing).

If you're an Old Navy card member, you can start shopping today. For non-card holding fans: Think of this as a chance to get a sneak peek at what's to come.

The discounted denim event includes the Rockstar style in three different rises: low, medium, and high-waisted. You'll also find various silhouettes of the Rockstar, from ultra skinny to boyfriend to straight.

Of course, stores will probably be jam packed tomorrow with shoppers thanks to the extremely low and extremely rare price tags. Save some time (and a headache) by shopping the one-day only sale on oldnavy.com.